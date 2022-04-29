Logo
Chelsea extend WSL lead with 2-1 win over Spurs
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur - Kingsmeadow, London, Britain - April 28, 2022 Tottenham Hotspur's Asmita Ale in action with Chelsea's Sophie Ingle Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

29 Apr 2022 04:53AM (Updated: 29 Apr 2022 04:53AM)
LONDON : Bethany England and Sam Kerr netted first-half goals as Chelsea beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 to increase their lead at the top of the Women's Super League to four points over second-placed Arsenal as the season heads towards its climax.

Chelsea are on 50 points with 20 of their 22 league games played, with Arsenal, who set the pace for much of the season, on 46 points with a game in hand.

England headed home Jonna Andersson's cross to give Chelsea the lead in the 19th minute, but Spurs levelled a minute before halftime through Kerys Harrop, who jumped unmarked to head Kyah Simon's free kick into the net.

The Blues struck back almost immediately as Pernille Harder crossed for Kerr to score the third header of the game and put Chelsea back in front in first-half stoppage time.

Erin Cuthbert thumped a shot off the foot of the post in the 79th minute and Kerr had a goal ruled out for offside as Spurs battled hard, but they were unable to get the goal that would have boosted the title hopes of North London rivals Arsenal.

Chelsea travel to bottom side Birmingham City on Sunday before finishing their league campaign with a tricky game against Manchester United on May 8, while Arsenal play Aston Villa and Spurs before meeting West Ham United on the final day of the season.

Source: Reuters

