Chelsea to face Al Jazira, Auckland City or Al Hilal in Club World Cup
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Manchester United - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - November 28, 2021 Chelsea's Timo Werner in action REUTERS/David Klein

30 Nov 2021 12:54AM (Updated: 30 Nov 2021 01:21AM)
ZURICH: European champions Chelsea will face either UAE Pro League side Al Jazira, New Zealand's Auckland City FC or AFC Champions League winners Al Hilal in the FIFA Club World Cup semi-finals next year following the draw on Monday.

In the other semi, Copa Libertadores holders Palmeiras will face the winners of the game between African Champions League winners Al Ahly and CONCACAF Champions League winners Monterrey.

The tournament will be played between Feb 3-12 next year.

Last year, FIFA chose Japan to host a traditional seven-club tournament after an expanded 24-team event originally set for China in June 2021 was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the COVID-19 situation in Japan prompted the country to withdraw as hosts. Soccer's global body shifted the event to the United Arab Emirates, which had staged the tournament in 2009, 2010, 2017 and 2018.

The annual event brings together champions from the world's six soccer confederations plus the host nation's league winners.

The draw

First round

Match 1: Al Jazira v Auckland City FC

Second round

Match 2: Al Ahly v Monterrey

Match 3: Al Hilal v Al Jazira/ Auckland City FC

Semi-final

Palmeiras v Match 2 winner

Match 3 winner v Chelsea

 

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

