Chelsea to face Real Madrid in Women's Champions League group stage
Sport

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Chelsea v West Ham United - Kingsmeadow, London, Britain - October 14, 2023 Chelsea's Sam Kerr celebrates scoring their first goal Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Women's Champions League - Group A - Paris St Germain v Real Madrid - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - December 16, 2022 Real Madrid team huddle before the match REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/File Photo
21 Oct 2023 03:07AM
Chelsea will face Real Madrid, Swedish side BK Hacken and Paris FC, who knocked out Arsenal in qualifying, in the Women's Champions League group stage after the draw was held in Nyon on Friday.

Defending champions Barcelona will take on Benfica, four-time winners Eintracht Frankfurt and FC Rosengard.

Eight-time winners Olympique Lyonnais will be up against Slavia Prague, St Polten, and SK Brann, the first Norwegian team to reach the last-16 stage of the competition.

Bayern Munich, Paris St Germain, AS Roma, and Ajax Amsterdam were also drawn together.

The group stage begins on Nov. 14.

The final will be held at the San Mames Stadium in Bilbao on May, 25.

GROUP STAGE DRAW

Group A: Barcelona, Rosengard, Benfica, Eintracht Frankfurt

Group B: Lyon, Slavia Prague, St Polten, SK Brann

Group C: Bayern Munich, Paris St Germain, AS Roma, Ajax Amsterdam

Group D: Chelsea, Real Madrid, Hacken, Paris FC

GROUP STAGES DRAW

Matchday 1: Nov. 14-15

Matchday 2: Nov. 22-23

Matchday 3: Dec. 13-14

Matchday 4: Dec. 20-21

Matchday 5: Jan. 24-25

Matchday 6: Jan. 30-31

(Compiled by Tommy Lund in Gdansk; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

