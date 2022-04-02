Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Chelsea fan group says majority do not support Ricketts family's bid for club
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Chelsea fan group says majority do not support Ricketts family's bid for club

Chelsea fan group says majority do not support Ricketts family's bid for club
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Brentford - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - Apr 2, 2022. Chelsea fans display banners in protest of potential owners, the Ricketts family, the owners of the Chicago Cubs outside the stadium before the match. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Chelsea fan group says majority do not support Ricketts family's bid for club
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Brentford - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - Apr 2, 2022. Chelsea fans display banners in protest of potential owners, the Ricketts family, the owners of the Chicago Cubs outside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Chris Radburn
Chelsea fan group says majority do not support Ricketts family's bid for club
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Brentford - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - Apr 2, 2022. General view of the corner flag inside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Chris Radburn
02 Apr 2022 08:21PM (Updated: 02 Apr 2022 08:50PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The Chelsea Supporters' Trust (CST) said on Saturday (Apr 2) that 77 per cent of its members do not support the Ricketts family's bid for the Premier League club, in the wake of a fan backlash over previous racist remarks by members of the family.

The Ricketts, who own the Chicago Cubs baseball team, have been included on the shortlist to buy the London club.

CST, which is seeking greater influence at the club but does not have a seat on its board or the power to veto its decisions, said this week that the family should show how it would address supporter concerns with regard to inclusivity.

On Saturday it said a survey of its members showed more than three-quarters oppose the Ricketts' bid and 72 per cent do not have confidence that the family would run an inclusive club.

"It is essential that the new owners of Chelsea FC have the confidence of the supporter base and demonstrate an understanding of the values that we stand for," CST said in a statement.

"At present, it is clear that our membership neither supports nor has confidence in the Ricketts family's bid for the club."

In response, the family reiterated that it was committed to inclusivity and had met many Chelsea fan groups and that if its bid goes through it was ready to make a range of commitments to the club and fans.

"We believe these are far-reaching and certainly include an absolute commitment on the part of the Ricketts Family and the bid team to put diversity and inclusion at the heart of the club," it said. It made similar comments in a statement on Mar 23.

"We look forward to more meetings – including with the Chelsea Supporters’ Trust – over the coming days and to making a public reiteration of our values and commitments," it added on Saturday.

CST said they would survey their members again if the Ricketts family "publicly set out clear and detailed plans on how they will address support concerns".

Chelsea were put up for sale by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich before sanctions were imposed on the oligarch by the British government, effectively giving it control of the club.

US Bank Raine Group is overseeing the sale and the winning bidder must also be approved by the government.

Source: Reuters/fh

Related Topics

Chelsea

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us