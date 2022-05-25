Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Britain approves Chelsea FC sale, says sports minister
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Britain approves Chelsea FC sale, says sports minister

Britain approves Chelsea FC sale, says sports minister
A person walks outside Stamford Bridge, the stadium for Chelsea Football Club, in London, Britain on Mar 10, 2022. (Photo: Reuters/Hannah Mckay)
Britain approves Chelsea FC sale, says sports minister
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Watford - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - May 22, 2022 Fans inside the stadium during the match. REUTERS/Tony Obrien
25 May 2022 02:17PM (Updated: 25 May 2022 03:01PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: The British government issued a licence last night that permits the sale of football club Chelsea, sports minister Nadine Dorries said on Wednesday (May 25).

Current owner Roman Abramovich is subject to sanctions by the British government. He put the London club up for sale in early March following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special military operation".

"We are satisfied the proceeds of the sale will not benefit Roman Abramovich or other sanctioned individuals," Dorries said on Twitter.

"Given the sanctions we placed on those linked to Putin and the bloody invasion of Ukraine, the long-term future of the club can only be secured under a new owner."

On Tuesday the Boehly-Clearlake consortium, which agreed terms to acquire Chelsea for £4.25 billion (US$5.33 billion) earlier this month, passed the Premier League Owners' and Directors' Test.

 

 

Source: Reuters/zl

Related Topics

Chelsea football Roman Abramovich Ukraine invasion Russia

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us