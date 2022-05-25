Britain approves Chelsea FC sale, says sports minister

LONDON: The British government issued a licence last night that permits the sale of football club Chelsea, sports minister Nadine Dorries said on Wednesday (May 25).

Current owner Roman Abramovich is subject to sanctions by the British government. He put the London club up for sale in early March following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special military operation".

"We are satisfied the proceeds of the sale will not benefit Roman Abramovich or other sanctioned individuals," Dorries said on Twitter.

"Given the sanctions we placed on those linked to Putin and the bloody invasion of Ukraine, the long-term future of the club can only be secured under a new owner."

On Tuesday the Boehly-Clearlake consortium, which agreed terms to acquire Chelsea for £4.25 billion (US$5.33 billion) earlier this month, passed the Premier League Owners' and Directors' Test.