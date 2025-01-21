Chelsea get back to winning ways with 3-1 defeat of Wolves

LONDON : Chelsea won for the first time in six Premier League matches when they beat relegation-threatened Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-1 at home on Monday with goals from defenders Tosin Adarabioyo and Marc Cucurella plus winger Noni Madueke.

The hosts, seeking to get back on track for a place in next season's Champions League, went ahead in the 24th minute when Tosin sidefooted home from close range. But goalkeeper Robert Sanchez gifted Wolves an equaliser in first-half stoppage time when he dropped a corner and Matt Doherty stabbed the ball in.

The home fans were fearing a repeat of recent games when Chelsea threw away leads, but Cucurella popped up in attack to score after Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall - in his first league start for the Blues - flicked on a Madueke cross on the hour.

Five minutes later, Madueke nodded in to make sure a header from Trevoh Chalobah - returning to Stamford Bridge after being recalled from a loan spell at Crystal Palace - crossed the line. The win puts Chelsea fourth, while Wolves stay in 17th place.

