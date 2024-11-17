Logo
Chelsea go top of WSL with 2-0 win over Man City
Chelsea go top of WSL with 2-0 win over Man City

Chelsea go top of WSL with 2-0 win over Man City
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Chelsea v Manchester City - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - November 16, 2024 Chelsea's Guro Reiten celebrates scoring their second goal Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Chelsea go top of WSL with 2-0 win over Man City
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Chelsea v Manchester City - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - November 16, 2024 Chelsea's Guro Reiten scores their second goal Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Chelsea go top of WSL with 2-0 win over Man City
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Chelsea v Manchester City - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - November 16, 2024 Chelsea's Mayra Ramirez celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Chelsea go top of WSL with 2-0 win over Man City
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Chelsea v Manchester City - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - November 16, 2024 Chelsea's Mayra Ramirez in action with Manchester City's Alanna Kennedy Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Chelsea go top of WSL with 2-0 win over Man City
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Chelsea v Manchester City - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - November 16, 2024 Chelsea's Millie Bright in action with Manchester City's Khadija Shaw Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
17 Nov 2024 03:52AM
LONDON : Chelsea went top of the Women's Super League with a 2-0 win over Manchester City on Saturday as Mayra Ramirez and Guro Reiten netted second-half goals to move them past their visitors in the standings. 

Chelsea's seventh straight league win puts them on 21 points, two ahead of second-placed City, with a game in hand, with Brighton & Hove Albion three points further back in third. 

There was plenty of bite to the game as Chelsea seemed content to allow their visitors to have the majority of the possession, but both sides cancelled each other out as they struggled to get shots on target. 

Ramirez finally broke the deadlock in the 75th minute, appearing to nudge City defender Alanna Kennedy to get on to Maika Hamano's pass before running at goal, cutting inside Alex Greenwood and slotting the ball past Ayaka Yamashita.

Blues winger Guro Reiten sealed the win four minutes later as City failed to clear her corner and the ball made its way back to her on the right side of the penalty area, and the Norwegian curled it beautifully inside the far post to make it 2-0.

Earlier in the afternoon, Arsenal continued their recent resurgence with a resounding 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur to move up to fourth in the table, while Fran Kirby's 82nd-minute goal gave Brighton a 3-2 win over West Ham United.

Source: Reuters

