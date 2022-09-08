Chelsea appoint Graham Potter after sacking Tuchel

Chelsea have appointed Graham Potter as their new manager on a five-year contract, with the former Brighton & Hove Albion boss taking over from the sacked Thomas Tuchel, the Premier League club announced on Thursday (Sep 8).

Chelsea dismissed Tuchel on Wednesday, a day after they suffered a shock 1-0 defeat away to Dinamo Zagreb in their opening match of the Champions League group stage.

"Chelsea Football Club is delighted to welcome Graham Potter as our new head coach, joining us on a five-year contract to bring his progressive football and innovative coaching to the club," the club said in a statement on their website.

The London club finished third in the Premier League last season but are sixth with 10 points this term after six games, having lost at Leeds United and Southampton.

Potter said he was "incredibly proud and excited" to take on the job.

"(I) look forward to meeting and working with the exciting group of players and to develop a team and culture that our amazing fans can be proud of," he added.

"I would also like to place my sincere thanks to Brighton & Hove Albion for allowing me this opportunity."

Potter had guided Brighton to fourth in the table this season with four wins, one defeat and a draw.

He was appointed by Brighton in May 2019 and has led the club to 15th, 16th and ninth-place finishes in his three seasons in charge. He managed Swansea City in the Championship before joining Brighton.

Describing Potter as "one of the most exciting coaches in the game", Chelsea said the 47-year-old has forged a "collaborative, forward-thinking approach" and developed "attacking and winning football".

"That has been in evidence during his time at Brighton & Hove Albion, where he achieved that club’s highest-ever league finish last season," the club's statement read.

"Along the way, he earned praise for his winning brand of football on the south coast, while proving flexible in tactics and formations to be a step ahead of opponents."

Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly called Potter a "proven coach and an innovator in the Premier League who fits our vision for the club".

"Not only is he extremely talented on the pitch, he has skills and capabilities that extend beyond the pitch which will make Chelsea a more successful club," said the American businessman. "He has had a major impact at his previous clubs and we look forward to his positive impact at Chelsea."

Potter will take charge of the team immediately, said Chelsea. The club play at Fulham on Saturday.