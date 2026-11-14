Chelsea hand champions Man City first WSL defeat this season to go top

LONDON, Nov 14 : Chelsea handed champions Manchester City their first defeat of the Women's Super League season on Saturday, beating their title rivals 1-0 to climb above them into top spot in the table.

Chelsea have 26 points from 10 matches, one ahead of second-placed City after 10 games.

The decisive moment came in first-half stoppage time when Sandy Baltimore produced a moment of brilliance, collecting a pass on the right side of the penalty area before turning and rifling an unstoppable shot above goalkeeper Ayaka Yamashita.

"I think just the intensity is a lot better," Chelsea midfielder Keira Walsh told the BBC. "And you could see today, I think we started a bit slow but after that most first and second balls were ours and I think that's what wins you games."

City's hopes of preserving their unbeaten record suffered a further blow in the 75th minute when Yamashita was sent off after racing well outside her area and clattering Alyssa Thompson as the Chelsea forward ran through on goal.

Eartha Cumings replaced her as City played the closing stages with 10 players.

Chelsea's Aggie Beever-Jones struck the crossbar with a free kick in the second half but the hosts held on for the victory.

"I think (top spot) is kind of what Chelsea have been used to for so long but, yeah, it's a nice feeling," Walsh said.

"We're in a better place than we were last year, it's a good feeling. We've got one more game before the international break, and we need to finish strong, but we're in a good place, we're confident, and the team's really happy."

Chelsea next visit Paris St Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Manchester United continued their solid start with a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace with goals from captain Maya Le Tissier and Elisabeth Terland.

Le Tissier celebrated her 150th United appearance in memorable fashion in the 18th minute, stepping out from defence to win possession before unleashing a superb long-range effort into the bottom corner of the net.

United sealed the points in the 65th when Jess Park collected her second assist of the afternoon, threading a precise pass into the box for Terland, who calmly beat the goalkeeper for her third WSL goal of the season.

The win leaves United provisionally fourth on 18 points.