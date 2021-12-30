Logo
Chelsea title push hit again by 1-1 draw with Brighton
30 Dec 2021 05:49AM (Updated: 30 Dec 2021 06:22AM)
LONDON: Chelsea suffered another stumble in their faltering title challenge on Wednesday when they were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Brighton & Hove Albion after an injury-time equaliser by substitute Danny Welbeck.

The European champions had taken the lead when Romelu Lukaku rose the highest to meet a corner from Mason Mount in the 28th minute, taking advantage of a makeshift Brighton defence that was missing centre-half stalwarts Lewis Dunk and Shane Duffy.

But Brighton pushed hard for their first ever goal at Stamford Bridge and had Chelsea pinned back in the second half.

Just when the Blues seemed as if they were going to hang on for three vital points, Welbeck rose between defender Toni Rudiger and Trevoh Chalobah to head in a Marc Cucurella cross.

Compounding Chelsea's problems, Chelsea wing-back Reece James hobbled off in the first half and fellow defender Andreas Christensen also needed treatment and was replaced by Chalobah at the break.

The draw pushed Chelsea in second place in the Premier League table on 42 points, one more than Liverpool but the Reds have a game in hand. Leaders Manchester City were playing away at Brentford in a later kick-off on Wednesday.

Source: Reuters

