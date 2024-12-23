Logo
Chelsea held by Everton in goalless draw at Goodison
Chelsea held by Everton in goalless draw at Goodison

Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Chelsea - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - December 22, 2024 Chelsea's Cole Palmer in action with Everton's Vitaliy Mykolenko and Ashley Young Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes

23 Dec 2024 12:05AM
LIVERPOOL, England : Striker Nicolas Jackson struck the post with a close-range header as Chelsea were denied the chance to go top of the Premier League table as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Everton at a blustery Goodison Park on Sunday.

The conditions made it difficult for both teams, but they each had chances to win the game. Jackson was also denied from point-blank range by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford as Everton kept a fifth clean sheet in six games.

Chelsea keeper Robert Sanchez denied Jack Harrison at the other end with a superb stop, while Iliman Ndiaye's goal-bound shot was blocked by visiting defender Tosin Adarabioyo.

Chelsea remain in second place with 35 points, one behind leaders Liverpool but having now played two games more. Everton climb to 15th with 16 points from 16 games, four clear of the relegation zone.

Source: Reuters

