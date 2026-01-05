Chelsea interim McFarlane proud of team's resilience after turbulent week

MANCHESTER, England, ‌Jan 4 : Chelsea's interim manager Calum McFarlane was bursting with pride after his team snatched a dramatic 1-1 Premier League draw at Manchester City on Sunday, capping a whirlwind week that saw the club part ways with Enzo Maresca three days earlier.

Chelsea's under-21s head coach was thrown into the deep end after Maresca suddenly left amid a poor run of form on New Year's Day, with a daunting debut awaiting McFarlane against City.

"There's a lot of change that's gone on," McFarlane said. "Enzo was incredibly successful with this group. Some of (the ‌players) were shocked by the decision.

"So the character they've shown in the last ‌two days, the character they've shown today ... everyone thought we were coming here to lose. No one thought we stood a chance, but we knew the character and the talent in this group."

McFarlane, who relished his role as head coach on Sunday calling it the "stuff you dream about", is not sure what the immediate future holds in terms of a new manager.

"We're training tomorrow. So unless I'm told otherwise this evening, I'll be taking that session," he said. "My sole focus has obviously ‍been on this game. Until I'm told otherwise, I'll lead the team."

McFarlane was initially told he would take charge for the City clash, with a new manager possibly arriving on Monday.

"Obviously, it's Sunday now," he said. "We've been solely focused on the game, so I'm sure I could get more information once I'm out of this press conference. But for all I know, the ​new manager will be in shortly, and I ‌will lead the team until he's in."

While City squandered numerous chances at Etihad Stadium, Chelsea grew into the game. McFarlane was proud of Chelsea's resilience, which paid off when Enzo Fernandez struck deep into stoppage ​time.

He credited captain Reece James, Tosin Adarabioyo and Fernandez for their leadership shown this week.

James echoed his coach's pride, praising the staff ⁠and senior players for steadying the ship.

"To come to ‌Manchester City away as your first first-team game is difficult," James said. "We had to adapt fast.

"We have to stand ​together as a unit. We are one. We missed many players today, but so many other players stepped up. We fought as a team and I am proud of the boys."

He added on Maresca's ‍sudden departure: "Of course, it's difficult but we have to fight for each other. We dug in and got the point."

McFarlane said ⁠one of the day's highlights was coaching against Pep Guardiola.

"It's an honour to play against someone like Pep Guardiola, who's, for me, the best ​manager that's ever managed," the interim ‌boss said. "And he was really respectful and really polite (during their post-game handshake). It was an honour ‍to ​play against him."