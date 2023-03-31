Logo
Chelsea join Wolfsburg, Arsenal and Barcelona in Champions League semis
Chelsea join Wolfsburg, Arsenal and Barcelona in Champions League semis

Chelsea join Wolfsburg, Arsenal and Barcelona in Champions League semis
Soccer Football - Women's Champions League - Quarter Final - Second Leg - Chelsea v Olympique Lyonnais - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - March 30, 2023 Chelsea's Maren Mjelde celebrates scoring their first goal
Chelsea join Wolfsburg, Arsenal and Barcelona in Champions League semis
Soccer Football - Women's Champions League - Quarter Final - Second Leg - Chelsea v Olympique Lyonnais - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - March 30, 2023 Chelsea's Magdalena Eriksson celebrates during the penalty shootout
Chelsea join Wolfsburg, Arsenal and Barcelona in Champions League semis
Soccer Football - Women's Champions League - Quarter Final - Second Leg - Chelsea v Olympique Lyonnais - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - March 30, 2023 Chelsea's players celebrate winning the penalty shootout
31 Mar 2023 06:35AM (Updated: 31 Mar 2023 06:35AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : Chelsea reached the Women's Champions League semi-finals after a thrilling game against defending champions Olympique Lyonnais on Thursday, winning a penalty shootout 4-3 after the tie ended 2-2 on aggregate.

The hosts had the advantage after beating Lyon 1-0 in the first leg, but two goals from the French team and a last-gasp penalty for Chelsea sent the match to penalties.

The English side will next face Barcelona who crushed AS Roma 5-1 on Wednesday to go through 6-1 on aggregate.

Arsenal reached the semi-finals for the first time in 10 years after beating Bayern Munich 2-0 on Wednesday and will meet German side VfL Wolfsburg, who progressed after overcoming Paris St Germain 2-1 on aggregate.

The final will be played on June 3 in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

Source: Reuters

