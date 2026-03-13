Chelsea manager Rosenior keeps faith in keepers, James extends contract

March 13 : Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior on Friday threw his support behind Filip Jorgensen despite the goalkeeper's costly errors in their 5-2 Champions League thrashing at Paris St Germain in midweek, insisting both his shot-stoppers are of the "highest quality."

The 23-year-old Dane Jorgensen, who has replaced Robert Sanchez as first-choice keeper in recent weeks, was at fault for PSG's third goal in Chelsea's first-leg loss.

The London club have had issues between the sticks before, with previous manager Enzo Maresca also promoting Jorgensen to the first-team for a few matches last season before backtracking and returning Sanchez to the number one position.

Asked if he was content with the pair, Rosenior told reporters: "For sure... His (Jorgensen's) performance against PSG for 75 minutes was magnificent.

"He makes a mistake, we get punished and we go on to lose the game in a manner which we definitely shouldn't have lost," he added ahead of their Premier League game at home to Newcastle United on Saturday.

"Rob Sanchez is one of the best goalkeepers in the league. There's no question about those two players' quality at this level ... I've got no issues, no lack of trust with the two goalkeepers I have or the team."

Chelsea, fifth in the standings, will look to bounce back from their defeat when they host 12th-placed Newcastle, who find themselves facing a balancing act.

NEWCASTLE'S 'BIG JOB'

While Chelsea's Champions League hopes appear dim after their crushing first-leg loss to PSG, Newcastle could still reach the quarter-finals after drawing 1-1 at home to Barcelona.

They travel to face LaLiga leaders Barca on Wednesday, but manager Eddie Howe warned against looking too far ahead.

"There are mental challenges for this game that we need to get right. There will be a lot of focus on Barcelona and rightly so," he told reporters.

"But this game (Chelsea) is a tough one. If we do not focus 100 per cent, they are a dangerous team. They've got some very good players. It will be viewed as one of the toughest away games we will have.

"We can't go there underprepared. So it's a big job today to get the players ready."

JAMES SIGNS EXTENSION

Chelsea also announced on Friday that club captain Reece James had signed a new six‑year deal, keeping the 26-year-old England international at Stamford Bridge until 2032.

"I can't stop smiling because we have secured the best player in world football in his position," Rosenior said.

"He had many opportunities to leave this magnificent club and the good thing is not just the size and stature of the club but he's come through from a very young age, places belief and confidence in what we're doing, where we want to go.

"We've had many conversations about it and for him to sign the deal and put his faith in us is a massive deal."