Tuchel committed to Chelsea amid uncertainty over club ownership

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said on Friday (Mar 4) that the change of the club's ownership will not affect his future at Stamford Bridge, adding that the London side is a "perfect fit" for him.

Chelsea are searching for new ownership after Russian businessman Roman Abramovich said he would sell the club, amid growing calls for sanctions on the metals magnate, similar to those imposed on other oligarchs, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Asked if he would have any problems staying at Chelsea, Tuchel told reporters on Friday, "No, I have the opposite of the problem of staying here.

"I have said many times that I love working in Premier League and love to be in England... Chelsea is, from my point of view, a perfect fit for me. I love to be here and every single thing about the club.

"Hopefully it continues. There is now uncertainty, but isn't that always as a football manager? I am used to and trained to live with it at different levels and this is quite the level. But I am positive and I hope things will end well."