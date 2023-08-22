Logo
Chelsea midfielder Chukwuemeka undergoes surgery
Chelsea midfielder Chukwuemeka undergoes surgery

Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United v Chelsea - London Stadium, London, Britain - August 20, 2023 Chelsea's Carney Chukwuemeka celebrates scoring their first goal with Levi Colwill REUTERS/Tony Obrien

22 Aug 2023 03:52PM
Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka has undergone surgery after sustaining a knee injury during Sunday's Premier League clash against West Ham United, the west London club said on Tuesday.

Chukwuemeka scored the equaliser before being forced off during half-time at the London Stadium, where Chelsea suffered a 3-1 defeat against West Ham.

"Carney underwent surgery and will now begin his recovery," Chelsea said in a statement.

"The 19-year-old will work with the club's medical department on his rehabilitation at Cobham (Chelsea's training ground)."

Chelsea signed the England youth international from Aston Villa on a six-year contract earlier this month.

"From Joy to Pain within minutes... My first goal for Chelsea. A moment I've prayed so hard for and dreamt of since I was a kid...," Chukwuemeka said on Instagram.

"Minor setback but I will be back stronger than ever. Thank you Chelsea fans for your love and support. See you soon."

Source: Reuters

