Chelsea must learn to see games out better, Maresca says

Chelsea must manage games better and learn to deal with stressful situations, manager Enzo Maresca said after Marc Cucurella was sent off at the end of Sunday's 2-1 home win against Brentford in the Premier League.

Cucurella and Nicolas Jackson scored as Chelsea secured their fifth consecutive league win to close the gap to leaders Liverpool to two points.

However, Chelsea conceded a goal in the final minute against Brentford, while Cucurella was shown a second yellow card following an altercation with forward Kevin Schade for "adopting an aggressive attitude".

Chelsea lead the league in yellow cards this season with 50.

"For sure the goal we concede, and the last part of the game, it is something we need to manage better," Maresca said.

"I think it's experience for the players to learn and to improve things.

"But overall, with the spirit of the team, we know that sometimes it can happen. With the second (yellow) one, it's probably not the correct thing to do, but these are things we need to improve."

The Italian praised Cucurella’s contribution against Brentford both in and out of possession.

"Cucurella was top on and off the ball ... together with the other 10 (players), they were fantastic. We are happy, delighted with Marc’s performance."

Maresca confirmed midfielder Romeo Lavia is expected to return from injury for next Sunday's trip to Everton while Joao Felix will also be available for their Conference League match against Shamrock Rovers on Thursday.

Defender Benoit Badiashile is likely to be out with an injury sustained in training, he added.