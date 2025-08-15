Chelsea need central defender after Colwill injury, says Maresca

Chelsea are weighing up their options to address a defensive gap after centre back Levi Colwill suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury, manager Enzo Maresca said ahead of their opening Premier League match against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Colwill picked up the injury in training and has undergone successful surgery, with the 22-year-old England international expected to miss much of the new season.

It typically takes some six to nine months for a player to recover from an ACL injury and return to action, leaving Chelsea without a key figure in their backline.

"He is okay but aware that he has to be a long time out," Maresca told reporters on Friday.

"It's a big loss for us. He was so important for us last season. We are able to create chances and attack in the right way if we are able to build in the right way. Levi was a huge part of that.

"The club know exactly what I am thinking. I think we need a central defender, but we are also looking for an internal solution."

Chelsea are looking to build on last season's success after finishing fourth in the Premier League and winning the Club World Cup by beating European champions Paris St Germain in July.

With the close-season transfer window closing on September 1 for Premier League clubs, Maresca was not ruling out further incomings at Stamford Bridge.

The West London club have been active in the transfer market, signing Joao Pedro, Jamie Gittens, Jorrel Hato, Liam Delap, Estevao Willian, among others.

"We have a fantastic squad. We are happy with the squad we have, no doubt. When the transfer window is open, anything can happen," the Italian, who will enter his second season at Chelsea, said.

"We are a better team compared to one year ago because we worked together every day for one season."

Maresca was wary of Palace, who stunned Manchester City to win the FA Cup in May and reigning Premier League champions Liverpool in the FA Community Shield earlier this month.

"Very difficult. They beat in two finals probably the two best teams in England over the last 10 or 15 years," he said.