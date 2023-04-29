Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Chelsea players baffled by poor form, says Sterling
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Chelsea players baffled by poor form, says Sterling

Chelsea players baffled by poor form, says Sterling

Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Brentford - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - Apr 26, 2023. Chelsea's Raheem Sterling in action with Brentford's Yoane Wissa. (Photo: Reuters/Peter Cziborra)

29 Apr 2023 04:40PM (Updated: 29 Apr 2023 05:10PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Chelsea's players are struggling to find answers for their poor run of form this season, Raheem Sterling said, but the attacker maintained that the Premier League club can turn around their fortunes under the right manager.

Chelsea's 2-0 defeat to Brentford on Wednesday left them 11th in the standings, stumbling towards possibly their worst campaign since the 1993/94 season - when they finished 14th under Glenn Hoddle - despite their new US owners' huge outlay on players.

"We are disappointed when we come off the pitch and feel angry and disappointed. There are times when we finish a game you just sit in the changing room looking into space because you can't understand what has just happened," Sterling told The Sun in an interview published on Friday (Apr 28).

"It's tough to take. You are always trying to look for a positive solution. There will be conversations, players trying to come to terms with what has happened in the last ten minutes or so. It's not easy."

Chelsea is currently being led by interim boss Frank Lampard, with former Tottenham Hotspur and Paris St Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino the frontrunner for the permanent role.

"We need to look in the right direction and look to whoever comes in as the next manager to build for the future," said Sterling, who joined Chelsea from Manchester City for about £47.5 million (US$59.72 million) in July.

"I enjoyed my time at my previous club and won a lot of trophies. But I like a new challenge and this is the challenge I signed up for. It will taste even sweeter to win silverware coming from a moment like this than if you were winning every single week.

"The ability in the dressing room is undeniable and if we have someone who can take control of that we are more than capable of challenging every year."

Source: Reuters/cm

Related Topics

Chelsea Football

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.