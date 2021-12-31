Chelsea post £153.4 million loss for financial year ending in June

LONDON: Chelsea recorded a loss of £153.4 million (US$207.34 million) for the year ending Jun 30 2021, with the Premier League club saying that the COVID-19 pandemic had a "severe impact" on their ability to generate revenues.

Chelsea's turnover increased to £434.9 million from £407.4 million the previous year after their Champions League triumph and due to amounts being carried forward from the extension of the 2019-20 season into the 2020-21 financial year.

Their matchday income fell to £7.7 million from £54.5 million last year, while commercial revenue dropped from £170.4 million last year to £153.6 million as most of the Premier League games were held behind closed doors due to COVID rules.

"Had it not been for the match-day impact of the pandemic, we are confident we would have achieved record turnover this year," chairman Bruce Buck said in a statement

"The strength, stability and long-term approach of our financial operation means our revenue streams remain strong, however COVID-19 will continue to have an impact going into the next financial year as our commercial operations resume normal activities."

Chelsea said the only revenue stream that has shown a year-on-year increase is broadcasting revenue which has jumped from £182.5 million to £273.6 million.

The London club added that they invested £220.8 million in the playing squad during the 2020-21 financial year, including existing player contract renegotiations.

Thomas Tuchel's team are second in the table on 42 points after 20 matches, eight points behind Manchester City. They host third-placed Liverpool, who have a game in hand, on Sunday.