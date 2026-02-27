Chelsea primed for another Arsenal showdown, Rosenior says

STOKE D'ABERNON, England, Feb 27 : Fifth-placed Chelsea are facing a tough run of games in the Premier League with trips to leaders Arsenal and third-placed Aston Villa coming up next, but manager Liam Rosenior is happy with the challenge as they push for a Champions League place.

Chelsea were eighth when Rosenior took charge last month, and are unbeaten in the league since. The only blemishes on Rosenior's record were two losses in the League Cup semi-final against Arsenal, whom Chelsea visit on Sunday.

"Take it game-by-game. The Premier League is so difficult every week, the different tactical problems you face... I don't judge one game as harder than the other," Rosenior told reporters on Friday.

"I'm very happy with this group, with the start we've made. We've won eight out of 12, it should be 10 out of 12. That's not a bad foundation to start from."

If Chelsea lose in Sunday's London derby, it will be the first time Arsenal beat Chelsea three times in the same season since 2003-04, when Arsenal won their last Premier League title.

"In terms of going out to win the (League Cup)games, there was a clear idea that the players carried out very well. We didn't get the result we wanted and we want that to change," Rosenior said.

Chelsea have welcomed Romeo Lavia and Dario Essugo back to training after injuries, although winger Estevao will be out for more time after suffering a hamstring injury.

"They've looked very good in training this week. We've got players coming back from injury. We need to stay calm, consistent in our process and tick each game off as it comes," Rosenior added.