Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Chelsea profit as Man City shocked by Palace, Liverpool held
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Chelsea profit as Man City shocked by Palace, Liverpool held

Chelsea profit as Man City shocked by Palace, Liverpool held
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Crystal Palace - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - October 30, 2021 Manchester City's Phil Foden looks dejected after the match with Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Chelsea profit as Man City shocked by Palace, Liverpool held
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Crystal Palace - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - October 30, 2021 Crystal Palace's Conor Gallagher celebrates scoring their second goal Action Images via Reuters/Molly Darlington
Chelsea profit as Man City shocked by Palace, Liverpool held
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Crystal Palace - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - October 30, 2021 Crystal Palace fans celebrate with a banner after the match Action Images via Reuters/Molly Darlington
Chelsea profit as Man City shocked by Palace, Liverpool held
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Crystal Palace - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - October 30, 2021 Crystal Palace's Conor Gallagher scores their second goal REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
31 Oct 2021 12:34AM (Updated: 31 Oct 2021 12:31AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Chelsea moved three points clear at the top of the Premier League after Manchester City lost 2-0 at home to Crystal Palace and Liverpool were held to a draw by Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea coasted to a 3-0 win at struggling Newcastle United with Reece James scoring twice before a Jorginho penalty wrapped up the victory.

The West London club have 25 points from 10 games with Liverpool three points behind and champions City two further back.

City fell behind to a Wilfried Zaha goal in the sixth minute and had defender Ayeric Laporte sent off for denying Zaha a goalscoring opportunity on the stroke of halftime.

Gabriel Jesus had an effort for City disallowed for offside by VAR before Conor Gallagher secured the surprise victory for Palace.

Liverpool, on a high after their 5-0 thrashing of Manchester United last Sunday, were brought back down to earth by a 2-2 draw with Brighton at Anfield.

Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane put Juergen Klopp's side in control but Zambian midfielder Enock Mwepu brought Brighton back into the game with a delightful long-range effort that sailed over Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

Brighton gained the upper hand after the break and drew level in the 65th minute when Leandro Trossard side-stepped his marker and drove a low shot past Alisson.

The end-to-end action saw three goals ruled out after VAR checks, as Mane had one chalked off for handball and Salah another for offside while Trossard's effort was also scrapped for offside.

Arsenal's good run of form continued with a 2-0 victory at Leicester City thanks to goals from Gabriel and Emile Smith Rowe.

Manchester United, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer under intense pressure, are at Tottenham Hotspur later on Saturday.

(Reporting by Simon Evans, Editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us