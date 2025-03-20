Logo
Chelsea reach agreement with Sporting to sign youngsters Quenda and Essugo
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Sporting CP v Manchester City - Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal - November 5, 2024 Sporting CP's Geovany Quenda reacts Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers/File Photo

20 Mar 2025 08:05AM
Chelsea have reached an agreement to sign Sporting Lisbon's Geovany Quenda and Dario Essugo in a joint deal worth up to 74.4 million euros ($81.15 million), the Portuguese side confirmed on Wednesday.

The Premier League club have agreed to pay up to 52 million euros, including variable components, for the 17-year-old Quenda, who had attracted interest from Manchester United after being coached by Ruben Amorim at Sporting.

The Guinea-Bissau winger, who will turn 18 in April, will join Chelsea in 2026.

The 20-year-old Essugo, currently on loan with LaLiga club Las Palmas, will join the London-side in the summer for a fixed amount of 22.2 million euros.

The Portuguese became Sporting's youngest player, making his professional debut in 2021 at the age of 16.

($1 = 0.9168 euros)

Source: Reuters
