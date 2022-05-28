Logo
Chelsea says final deal struck for sale to Boehly-led consortium
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Leicester City - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - May 19, 2022 General view outside the stadium before the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Watford - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - May 22, 2022 Fans inside the stadium during the match. REUTERS/Tony Obrien
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Watford - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - May 22, 2022 Prospective Chelsea owner Todd Boehly after the match. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
28 May 2022 04:58PM (Updated: 28 May 2022 04:58PM)
LONDON : Chelsea said on Saturday a "final and definitive agreement" had been struck to sell the English Premier League club to a consortium led by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly and backed by Clearlake Capital.

Previous owner Roman Abramovich is subject to sanctions by the British government. He put the London club up for sale in early March following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"It is expected that the transaction will be completed on Monday," Chelsea said in a statement. "The Club will update further at that time."

Source: Reuters

