Chelsea recall Chalobah from Palace loan spell

Chelsea have recalled defender Trevoh Chalobah from his loan spell at fellow Premier League side Crystal Palace.

"Everyone at the club would like to thank Trevoh for his hard work and achievements in red and blue, and wish him the very best for his future," Palace said on their website on Wednesday, confirming that Chelsea had activated an option to recall the player.

The 25-year-old, who made 12 league appearances for Palace and scored three times, will return after Chelsea defenders Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile were sidelined with long-term injuries.

Chalobah has also played on loan at Ipswich Town, Huddersfield Town and Lorient in the past.

Fourth-placed Chelsea will host Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday, while 15th-placed Palace visit Leicester City later on Wednesday.