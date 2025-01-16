Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Chelsea recall Chalobah from Palace loan spell
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Chelsea recall Chalobah from Palace loan spell

Chelsea recall Chalobah from Palace loan spell

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Crystal Palace - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - December 15, 2024 Crystal Palace's Trevoh Chalobah celebrates after the match REUTERS/Jaimi Joy/ File Photo

16 Jan 2025 02:14AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Chelsea have recalled defender Trevoh Chalobah from his loan spell at fellow Premier League side Crystal Palace.

"Everyone at the club would like to thank Trevoh for his hard work and achievements in red and blue, and wish him the very best for his future," Palace said on their website on Wednesday, confirming that Chelsea had activated an option to recall the player.

The 25-year-old, who made 12 league appearances for Palace and scored three times, will return after Chelsea defenders Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile were sidelined with long-term injuries.

Chalobah has also played on loan at Ipswich Town, Huddersfield Town and Lorient in the past.

Fourth-placed Chelsea will host Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday, while 15th-placed Palace visit Leicester City later on Wednesday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement