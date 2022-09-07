Chelsea sack Thomas Tuchel: 4 men who could replace him

English Premier League side Chelsea announced on Wednesday (Sep 7) that they have parted ways with manager Thomas Tuchel, a day after losing 1-0 to Croatian team Dinamo Zagreb in their opening game of the Champions League group stage.

His departure has stunned many, given that the enigmatic German won the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup in less than two years at the club. He also boasts a 60 per cent win record with the Blues.

Chelsea finished third in the Premier League last season, but currently sit sixth on the table after six games having won three, lost two and drawn the other.

CNA looks at four men who could fill the void at Chelsea.