Chelsea sack Thomas Tuchel: 4 men who could replace him
Thomas Tuchel became the second Premier League managerial casualty of the campaign after Bournemouth's Scott Parker. But who are in the running to become the next Chelsea boss?
English Premier League side Chelsea announced on Wednesday (Sep 7) that they have parted ways with manager Thomas Tuchel, a day after losing 1-0 to Croatian team Dinamo Zagreb in their opening game of the Champions League group stage.
His departure has stunned many, given that the enigmatic German won the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup in less than two years at the club. He also boasts a 60 per cent win record with the Blues.
Chelsea finished third in the Premier League last season, but currently sit sixth on the table after six games having won three, lost two and drawn the other.
CNA looks at four men who could fill the void at Chelsea.
1. Graham Potter
The Brighton and Hove Albion manager has won plaudits for his side’s progressive style of play since he took charge in 2019, and the results this season have reflected that.
After finishing in ninth place last season, the Seagulls are currently fourth in the Premier League after a series of impressive performances.
Potter is currently one of the bookmakers’ favourites to take over the Chelsea hot seat, although he is under contract at Brighton till 2025.
He may lack the silverware and Champions League experience that some of the other candidates have, but he has proven that he is capable of transforming the culture at a club as well as nurturing talent.
Potter will be a strong asset for a side looking to rebuild.
2. Zinedine Zidane
One of the best midfielders ever, Zidane adapted to a managerial career with relative ease.
He first worked as an assistant to Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid, and coached B-team Castilla before being offered the first-team job in early 2016.
The Frenchman went on to win three straight Champions League titles from 2016 to 2018, and the La Liga crown in 2017.
His second stint at the club saw him win the Spanish league title again in 2020, but Zidane decided to part ways with the club a year later.
Ironically, Zidane's Madrid lost to Tuchel's Chelsea in the 2020/21 Champions League semi-finals, en route to Chelsea winning the European crown that season.
3. Mauricio Pochettino
Another early favourite to replace Tuchel, Pochettino has been linked to many clubs since leaving Tottenham Hotspur in late 2019, most notably to Manchester United.
The Argentinian eventually found himself at French side Paris Saint-Germain in 2021.
During his stint, he won the domestic league but failed to land the trophy that PSG so badly desired - the Champions League. He left the club two months ago.
Pochettino's brand of attacking football is highly regarded by many, and he is also known for his man-management abilities, especially during his time at Spurs.
However, one criticism of the Argentinian has been his lack of trophies during his spell in England, while his time in France was also a mixed bag.
In addition, given that Chelsea are London rivals to his former club Spurs, it remains to be seen if Pochettino will make the move if approached by the Blues.
He had previously said that it would be "impossible" for him to join Arsenal due to the Gunners' rivalry with Spurs, or Barcelona as he once managed their arch-rivals Espanyol.
4. Brendan Rodgers
Rodgers is also among the bookmakers' favourites to take the Chelsea job and was linked to the post on a number of occasions previously.
The Leiceister City manager is no stranger to the club, having joined its academy as their youth team coach in 2004. Rodgers moved up to take over as manager of the Chelsea reserve team in 2006 and left after four years at the club.
The 49-year-old has done a relatively decent job at current club Leicester City, but the Foxes have been floundering this season.
They are currently rooted to the bottom of the league table with one point in six matches.
As a result, Rodgers' abilities have been called into question, and there is a chance he could become the next managerial casualty himself.