Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Chelsea sale to Boehly consortium to be completed on Monday
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Chelsea sale to Boehly consortium to be completed on Monday

Chelsea sale to Boehly consortium to be completed on Monday

Chelsea won the Champions League twice and the Premier League five times during Roman Abramovich's ownership (Photo: AFP/Glyn Kirk)

28 May 2022 05:36PM (Updated: 28 May 2022 05:36PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: Chelsea said on Saturday (May 28) that the sale of the Premier League club to a consortium led by Todd Boehly, the co-owner of baseball's Los Angeles Dodgers, is expected to be completed by Monday.

The British government and the Premier League have approved the £4.25 billion (US$5.3 billion) takeover.

Chelsea were put on the market in early March, days before owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the British government following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The British government describes Abramovich as part of Russian President Vladimir Putin's inner circle. Abramovich is also the target of European Union sanctions.

"Chelsea Football Club can confirm that a final and definitive agreement was entered into last night to sell the club to the Todd Boehly/Clearlake Capital consortium," the club said in a statement.

"It is expected that the transaction will be completed on Monday."

The consortium is led by Boehly, but California-based private equity firm Clearlake Capital would own a majority of the shares in the club.

Other investors include US billionaire Mark Walter, who is Boehly's co-owner at the Dodgers, and Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss.

The Portuguese government has also ratified the sale. Portugal's approval was required because Abramovich holds the European nation's passport.

Source: AFP/gr

Related Topics

football Chelsea Roman Abramovich

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us