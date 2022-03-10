Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Chelsea says it will seek changes to post-sanctions operating licence
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Chelsea says it will seek changes to post-sanctions operating licence

Chelsea says it will seek changes to post-sanctions operating licence

The logo of Chelsea Football Club is pictured outside Stamford Bridge, the stadium for Chelsea Football Club, after Britain imposed sanctions on its Russian owner, Roman Abramovich, in London, Britain, March 10, 2022. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

10 Mar 2022 09:43PM (Updated: 10 Mar 2022 09:43PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : Chelsea Football Club said it would seek changes to the licence under which it must now operate after owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the British government on Thursday.

"(We) intend to engage in discussions with the UK Government regarding the scope of the licence. This will include seeking permission for the licence to be amended in order to allow the Club to operate as normal as possible," the club said in a statement.

(Reporting by Muvija M, writing by William James; editing by Michael Holden)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us