Chelsea sets out details of ticket sales after government go-ahead
FILE PHOTO: A shop selling the merchandise of Chelsea Football Club is seen closed at Stamford Bridge after Britain imposed sanctions on its Russian owner, Roman Abramovich, in London, Britain, March 10, 2022. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay/File Photo

29 Mar 2022 08:31PM (Updated: 29 Mar 2022 08:31PM)
LONDON : Chelsea Football Club on Tuesday set out details of the ticket sales process for its upcoming matches, after the British government amended its operating licence to allow supporters of the club to buy tickets.

Chelsea were unable to sell tickets after the government imposed sanctions on its Russian owner Roman Abramovich in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

However, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport last week tweaked its license to let the club sell tickets, with all proceeds set to go to relevant competition organisers and not Chelsea.

(Reporting by Muvija M; editing by William James)

Source: Reuters

