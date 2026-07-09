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Chelsea sign 19-year-old winger Geovany Quenda from Sporting Lisbon
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Chelsea sign 19-year-old winger Geovany Quenda from Sporting Lisbon

Chelsea sign 19-year-old winger Geovany Quenda from Sporting Lisbon

Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Sporting CP v Club Brugge - Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal - November 26, 2025 Sporting CP's Geovany Quenda celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

09 Jul 2026 01:42AM
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July 8 : Chelsea have signed Portuguese winger Geovany Quenda from Sporting Lisbon, with the 19-year-old agreeing a contract until 2034, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday.

Quenda arrives at Stamford Bridge after an impressive rise at Sporting, where he helped the Lisbon club to secure a domestic double last season, winning both the Portuguese league title and cup.

"Chelsea is a great team and I am excited to play here at Stamford Bridge. The club has shown faith in players like me and I am proud to be here, proud to be part of this club," Quenda said in a statement.

Quenda was named the Primeira Liga's Young Player of the Season in 2025 and made 86 appearances across all competitions for Sporting in two years. He became Sporting's youngest-ever goalscorer and also the youngest Portuguese player to score in the Champions League.

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He has represented Portugal at Under-21 level and was named in the Team of the Tournament at the 2025 European Under-21 Championship.

Chelsea begin their Premier League season away to Fulham on August 24.

Source: Reuters
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