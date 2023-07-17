Chelsea sign Brazilian youngster Angelo from Santos

Chelsea have signed Brazilian winger Angelo Gabriel from Santos, the Premier League club said on Sunday (Jul 16).

The terms of the deal were not revealed but British media reported the 18-year-old has signed a long-term contract after Chelsea paid €15 million (US$16.84 million) to the Brazilian Serie A side.

Angelo arrives at the London club after making 129 appearances for Santos across all competitions, scoring five goals and making 10 assists.

The Brazil U-20 international became the youngest player to debut in the Brazilian top flight at 15 years and 308 days in 2020, beating the previous record that was held by Pele.

He is also the youngest player to score in Copa Libertadores history.