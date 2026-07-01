Chelsea sign defender Palestra from Atalanta

July 1 : Chelsea have signed right-back Marco Palestra from Italian Serie A club Atalanta until 2033, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday.

The Italian international becomes the first signing of the season for the London club's new manager Xabi Alonso in a deal worth about 47 million pounds ($62.24 million), according to British media reports.

The 21-year-old, who is expected to join the squad in the pre-season, said in a statement: "I’m very excited to get started. I’ve felt the energy since the first day Chelsea wanted me. I can’t wait to start, see all the fans, my teammates and the manager.

"We have so many talented players here, a very strong squad and manager in Xabi. He has spoken to me about how he wants us to play, which is exciting, and we can’t wait to compete in the Premier League."

Palestra had a breakthrough season on loan to Cagliari in 2025-26, making 37 league appearances and registering five goal involvements, earning himself the Serie A Best Defender award.

He made his senior international debut for Italy in the World Cup play-offs semi-final against Northern Ireland in March.

($1 = 0.7552 pounds)