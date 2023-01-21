Logo
Sport

Chelsea sign England youth international Madueke from PSV Eindhoven
Chelsea sign England youth international Madueke from PSV Eindhoven

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Europa League - Quarter Final - First Leg - Leicester City v PSV Eindhoven - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - April 7, 2022 PSV Eindhoven's Noni Madueke Action Images via Reuters/Molly Darlington

21 Jan 2023 06:42AM (Updated: 21 Jan 2023 06:42AM)
Chelsea have signed winger Noni Madueke from PSV Eindhoven on a seven-and-a-half-year contract, with an option to extend for a further year, the Premier League club said on Friday.

The 20-year-old joined PSV's youth team on 2018 and made his debut with the senior team two years later. Since then, he scored 20 goals and provided 14 assists in 80 appearances.

"We're delighted to bring Noni to Chelsea. He's an exciting talent who has proven his quality over the past few years with PSV playing in a strong European league," said Chelsea Chairman Todd Boehly.

"We are thrilled he has chosen to join Chelsea for this next stage of his career. We are sure he will form an important part of our team."

Madueke is Chelsea's sixth signing of the January transfer window. Media reports said Chelsea paid PSV around 35 million euros ($38 million).

Chelsea, 10th in the Premier League standings, play Liverpool on Saturday.

($1 = 0.9212 euros)

Source: Reuters

