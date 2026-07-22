Chelsea sign England's Rogers from Villa in record British deal

July 21 : Chelsea have signed England international Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa on a contract until 2033, both Premier League clubs said on Tuesday, with British media reporting the deal was worth £117 million ($157 million), making him the most expensive British player.

Neither club disclosed financial details, but Sky Sports reported the package could surpass the reported fee of up to £116 million Manchester City paid Nottingham Forest for midfielder Elliot Anderson earlier this month.

Chelsea's previous record signing was Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo, who joined from Brighton & Hove Albion for £115 million in 2023.

"I'm so excited," said Rogers in a club statement. "For me, Chelsea are the biggest club in London and a club I've always admired since I was a kid.

"I'm really excited about the project with the new manager, the players we've got and where the club is heading. That's why I'm here and I can't wait to get started."