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Chelsea sign England's Rogers from Villa in record British deal
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Chelsea sign England's Rogers from Villa in record British deal

Chelsea sign England's Rogers from Villa in record British deal
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - UEFA Europa League - Final - SC Freiburg v Aston Villa - Besiktas Park, Istanbul, Turkey - May 21, 2026 Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers celebrates after winning the UEFA Europa League REUTERS/Isabel Infantes/File Photo
Chelsea sign England's Rogers from Villa in record British deal
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Semi Final - England v Argentina - Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. - July 15, 2026 England's Morgan Rogers arrives before the match REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
22 Jul 2026 05:11AM
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July 21 : Chelsea have signed England international Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa on a contract until 2033, both Premier League clubs said on Tuesday, with British media reporting the deal was worth £117 million ($157 million), making him the most expensive British player.

Neither club disclosed financial details, but Sky Sports reported the package could surpass the reported fee of up to £116 million Manchester City paid Nottingham Forest for midfielder Elliot Anderson earlier this month.

Chelsea's previous record signing was Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo, who joined from Brighton & Hove Albion for £115 million in 2023.

"I'm so excited," said Rogers in a club statement. "For me, Chelsea are the biggest club in London and a club I've always admired since I was a kid.

"I'm really excited about the project with the new manager, the players we've got and where the club is heading. That's why I'm here and I can't wait to get started."

Source: Reuters
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