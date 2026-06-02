Chelsea sign Ireland women's captain McCabe

June 1 : Chelsea have signed Republic of Ireland captain Katie McCabe, the Women’s Super League club said on Monday, with the 30-year-old set to join on July 1 after her contract with Arsenal expires.

The Blues, whose run of six Women's Super League titles in a row came to an end this season when Manchester City beat them to the title, said that they signed the left-footed Irishwoman to a three-year deal, with an option for another year.

"It's a new chapter in my career. This is something that I feel I'm ready for right now," McCabe, who won the 2025 Champions League with Arsenal, said in a statement.

"I'm really excited to get going and show the Chelsea fans how ready I am to perform for the badge. I’m so looking forward to walking out at Stamford Bridge as a home player, being around the fan base and competing for trophies on all fronts."