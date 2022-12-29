Logo
Chelsea to sign Ivory Coast striker Fofana from Molde
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Europa League - Round of 32 First Leg - Molde v TSG 1899 Hoffenheim - Estadio de la Ceramica, Villarreal, Spain - February 18, 2021 Molde's David Datro Fofana celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/Pablo Morano

29 Dec 2022 12:58AM (Updated: 29 Dec 2022 01:43AM)
Chelsea have reached a pre-agreement to sign Ivory Coast forward David Datro Fofana from Norwegian champions Molde FK, both clubs said on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old will join Chelsea on Jan. 1 for an undisclosed fee, but Norwegian media stated it is worth more than 130 million Norwegian crowns (US$13.15 million), a transfer record for Norwegian soccer.

Fofana made his debut for the Ivory Coast national team in a 4-0 friendly win against Burundi in November.

The striker was Molde's top scorer in the 2022 season, netting 15 times in Norway's top flight.

Source: Reuters

