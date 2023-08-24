Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Chelsea sign teenager Washington from Santos
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Chelsea sign teenager Washington from Santos

Chelsea sign teenager Washington from Santos

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Copa Sudamericana - Group E - Newell's Old Boys v Santos - Estadio Marcelo Bielsa, Rosario, Argentina - May 2, 2023 Santos' Deivid Washington in action REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian/File Photo

24 Aug 2023 11:04PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Chelsea have completed the signing of 18-year-old Brazilian forward Deivid Washington from Santos, the Premier League club confirmed on Thursday.

Financial details were not disclosed but British media reported the deal was worth 20 million euros ($21.69 million) which includes performance-related add-ons, which would take Chelsea's spend in the close season to over 400 million euros.

Washington joined Santos in 2016 from Gremio and signed his first professional contract with the club as a 16-year-old in 2021.

The forward made his senior debut in April this year, after which, Santos renewed his contract until 2026. Washington has scored two goals in nine appearances in this season's Serie A in Brazil.

He joins Angelo Gabriel in making the move from Santos to Chelsea, another 18-year-old who has since left on loan to Ligue 1 club Strasbourg.

($1 = 0.9222 euros)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.