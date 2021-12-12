Logo
Chelsea slump to shock WSL defeat at Reading
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Women's International Friendly - Mexico v Canada - Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes, Mexico City, Mexico - November 30, 2021 Mexico's Kenti Robles in action with Canada's Deanne Rose REUTERS/Raquel Cunha

12 Dec 2021 01:54AM (Updated: 12 Dec 2021 01:52AM)
Reigning champions Chelsea suffered a shock 1-0 defeat on Saturday as Deanne Rose's fourth-minute goal gave Reading their first-ever win over the Blues in the Women's Super League.

Chelsea, who had racked up seven straight wins in the league since losing to Arsenal on the opening day, looked tired after beating the Gunners in last week's FA Cup Final and being held to a 0-0 draw by Juventus in the Champions League in midweek.

Rose capped off a long solo raid with the only goal of the game and, though Chelsea had a pair of efforts cleared off the line, they could not make their superior firepower count in the face of a sterling defensive effort from the home side.

The result leaves Chelsea second in the table on 21 points from nine games, one behind Arsenal who host bottom side Leicester City on Sunday. Reading are fifth on 13 points.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

