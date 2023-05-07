Chelsea stop the rot with first win under Lampard

BOURNEMOUTH, England: Chelsea claimed their first win under interim manager Frank Lampard with a 3-1 victory at Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday (May 6) to snap a nine-match winless run in all competitions.

Late goals from Benoit Badiashile and Joao Felix helped Chelsea move up to 11th with 42 points while Bournemouth slipped to 14th, three points behind the London side having played a game more.

Bournemouth had two opportunities to take the lead in the first five minutes but the Chelsea defence stood firm before midfielder Conor Gallagher scored with a well-timed header to give the visitors the lead.

But Chelsea were pegged back when Bournemouth played a delightful sequence of one-touch passes for Ryan Christie to set up Matias Vina, who curled his shot from the edge of the box past Kepa Arrizabalaga and into the top corner.

Late in the second half, Chelsea capitalised on Bournemouth's weakness on set-pieces this season when Hakim Ziyech delivered the ball from a free kick to the far post where Badiashile beat Neto to score his first goal for the club.

That gave Chelsea a lift and they quickly made it 3-1 to seal the three points when Raheem Sterling went on a driving run into the box before poking the ball to Felix who finished with ease.