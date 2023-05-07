Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Chelsea stop the rot with first win under Lampard
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Chelsea stop the rot with first win under Lampard

Chelsea stop the rot with first win under Lampard
Soccer Football - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain - May 6, 2023 Chelsea manager Frank Lampard applauds fans after the match Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Chelsea stop the rot with first win under Lampard
Soccer Football - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain - May 6, 2023 Chelsea's Benoit Badiashile celebrates scoring their second goal Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Chelsea stop the rot with first win under Lampard
Soccer Football - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain - May 6, 2023 Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta, Joao Felix and Ruben Loftus-Cheek with AFC Bournemouth's David Brooks as they shake hands after the match REUTERS/Ian Walton
Chelsea stop the rot with first win under Lampard
Soccer Football - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain - May 6, 2023 AFC Bournemouth's Lloyd Kelly in action with Chelsea's Conor Gallagher REUTERS/Ian Walton
07 May 2023 12:26AM (Updated: 07 May 2023 12:33AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BOURNEMOUTH, England: Chelsea claimed their first win under interim manager Frank Lampard with a 3-1 victory at Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday (May 6) to snap a nine-match winless run in all competitions.

Late goals from Benoit Badiashile and Joao Felix helped Chelsea move up to 11th with 42 points while Bournemouth slipped to 14th, three points behind the London side having played a game more.

Bournemouth had two opportunities to take the lead in the first five minutes but the Chelsea defence stood firm before midfielder Conor Gallagher scored with a well-timed header to give the visitors the lead.

But Chelsea were pegged back when Bournemouth played a delightful sequence of one-touch passes for Ryan Christie to set up Matias Vina, who curled his shot from the edge of the box past Kepa Arrizabalaga and into the top corner.

Late in the second half, Chelsea capitalised on Bournemouth's weakness on set-pieces this season when Hakim Ziyech delivered the ball from a free kick to the far post where Badiashile beat Neto to score his first goal for the club.

That gave Chelsea a lift and they quickly made it 3-1 to seal the three points when Raheem Sterling went on a driving run into the box before poking the ball to Felix who finished with ease.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.