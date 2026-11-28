NOTTINGHAM, Nov 27 : Chelsea suffered a third successive Premier League defeat as Morgan Gibbs-White scored twice for Nottingham Forest in a 3-2 victory at a rainy City Ground on Friday.

A stunning volley by Igor Jesus gave Forest a fifth-minute lead and Gibbs-White made it 2-0 from the penalty spot six minutes after the interval.

Emmanuel Emegha pulled a goal back almost immediately for the visitors but Gibbs-White nipped in to restore his side's two-goal advantage after 72 minutes.

There were late nerves for the hosts though as Emegha struck again with a header from Pedro Neto's cross in the 89th minute.

Defeat increased the scrutiny on Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso whose side have now lost four of their last five league games and sit eighth in the table. Forest moved up to 14th place.