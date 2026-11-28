NOTTINGHAM, Nov 27 : Chelsea suffered a third successive Premier League defeat as Morgan Gibbs-White scored twice for Nottingham Forest in a 3-2 victory at a cold and rainy City Ground on Friday.

A stunning volley by Igor Jesus gave Forest a fifth-minute lead and Gibbs-White made it 2-0 from the penalty spot six minutes after the interval after Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana had clumsily brought down ex Chelsea player Liam Delap.

Substitute Emmanuel Emegha pulled a goal back almost immediately for the visitors but Gibbs-White was played in by a superb dinked pass by Xaver Schlager to restore his side's two-goal advantage after 72 minutes.

There were late nerves for the hosts though as Emegha struck again with a header from Pedro Neto's cross in the 89th minute but Forest hung on for a first win over Chelsea at the City Ground since 1997.

Defeat increased the scrutiny on Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso, whose side have now lost four of their last five league games and sit eighth in the table. Forest moved up to 14th place.

"It's a difficult moment for everyone, for the fans, for sure it's disappointing to lose again," Alonso told Sky Sports.

"We need to keep trying to find solutions, trying to be critical, we can't stop. We are low in confidence but we are responsible to try and find solutions.

"We can do better for sure."

Chelsea have now conceded 23 Premier League goals in 12 games, a total only surpassed by bottom club Crystal Palace who Chelsea face at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

Another bad result then and the pressure will really start to mount on former Liverpool midfielder Alonso but for Forest's new manager Oliver Glasner, things are looking up.

They have now beaten Manchester City and Chelsea in their last three games and appear to be getting to grips with former Palace boss Glasner's demands.

"I feel we need to take a bit of realisation that we have a new manager, we're sticking with him, we're trusting the process, believing in him and trusting what he wants," Gibbs-White said.

"Not every week is it going to be pretty or is it going to be nice, but when times like this happen tonight we've got to make the most of it and enjoy it."