Chelsea thrash Burnley, Leeds lose under new boss

BURNLEY, England : Chelsea put aside their ownership worries to solidify their grip on third place in the Premier League with a 4-0 win at Burnley on Saturday, while Leeds United slipped further into trouble with a 1-0 loss at Leicester City under their new manager.

With leaders Manchester City hosting Manchester United on Sunday, the focus was on Chelsea whose Russian owner Roman Abramovich put the club up for sale this week amid calls for sanctions against him following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Eighteenth-placed Burnley wasted a series of first half chances but their normally resilient defence fell to pieces after Reece James opened the scoring in the 47th minute.

German forward Kai Havertz drifted off Burnley defender Connor Roberts to head home a Christian Pulisic cross to make it 2-0 for the visitors six minutes later.

Havertz then had another simple finish, converting a James cross from close range in the 55th before American Pulisic had the easiest of tasks, scoring after Burnley defender James Tarkowski diverted a Saul Niguez cross into his path after 69.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said the performance was proof his team were to keep the ownership issues out of their mind.

"It shows the guys have what it takes to play for Chelsea, it shows obviously (they have) the environment to focus on football because we believe we are allowed to focus on football as good as possible. That is why I’m very happy," he said.

Chelsea are third on 53 points, 13 behind leaders Manchester City, while Burnley remain third-bottom on 21, a point off Everton in the safety zone but having played two more games.

ALARMING SLUMP

Leeds sacked their popular Argentine manager Marcelo Bielsa in midweek and brought in American Jesse Marsch in a bid to halt their alarming slump towards the relegation zone.

But the former RB Leipzig coach's Premier League debut ended in defeat as Harvey Barnes scored the only goal for Leicester.

A fifth straight loss leaves Leeds in 16th place, two points above the drop zone but having played more games than all of the teams below them except bottom side Norwich City.

Newcastle United's revival under Eddie Howe continued with a 2-1 win at home to Brighton & Hove Albion extending their unbeaten run to eight games.

The Magpies took an early lead through Ryan Fraser and then a Fabian Schar header doubled the advantage.

Lewis Dunk pulled a goal back 10 minutes into the second half but Newcastle hung on to move seven points clear of the relegation places.

Brentford dealt a hammer blow to Norwich's hopes of escaping the bottom three as Ivan Toney scored a hat-trick in a 3-1 victory at Carrow Road.

It was a much-needed win for Brentford, who had lost seven of their last eight games but who are now six points better off than Burnley.

Aston Villa's Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho scored one goal and made another as they thrashed visiting Southampton 4-0, while Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha created the opener and netted a penalty in a 2-0 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Second-placed Liverpool were at home to West Ham United later on Saturday.

