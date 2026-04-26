Chelsea thrash Everton 4-1 to consolidate second place

April 26 : Chelsea's Sam Kerr scored twice in a 4-1 win over Everton as her side consolidated second spot in the Women's Super League behind Manchester City, who slumped to a shock 3-2 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday as the season approaches its climax.

City, heavy favourites to win a first league title since 2016, are top on 49 points, six ahead of Chelsea with two games left and a far superior goal difference.

Arsenal, who are fourth on 38 points with three games in hand on the top two, are waiting to punish any slip-ups.

The Gunners did not take part in this weekend's league action as they beat French side OL Lyonnes 2-1 in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on Sunday.

Chelsea's Kerr, who has been linked with a move to North America in the close season, struck early in each half on Sunday as the reigning champions, who have won the last six league titles in a row, cantered to victory over Everton.

Australian Kerr has now scored 63 goals for Chelsea in the WSL to equal former teammate Fran Kirby's record for the club.

Third-placed Manchester United's hopes of Champions League football next season suffered a blow as they were lucky to escape from dominant Tottenham Hotspur with a 0-0 draw that puts them on 39 points with two games remaining.

Spurs are fifth on 30 points and Martin Ho's side will be left wondering how they failed to score on a day when they let half-a-dozen gilt-edged chances go begging.

The top two teams qualify for the Champions League with the third-placed side going into the qualifiers.

In Sunday's late kickoff, second-from-bottom West Ham United won 1-0 at Liverpool after an early Cornelia Kapocs own goal to ease their relegation worries by putting daylight between them and Leicester City, who are seven points adrift.

Leicester have nine points after a 5-1 thrashing by London City Lionesses and, with the league expanding to 14 teams next season, will likely face a playoff against the third-placed second-tier team to see if they can stay in the top flight.

There was drama in the WSL 2 as Charlton Athletic moved into top spot after a thrilling 2-2 draw at Southampton while Birmingham City in second lost 3-0 at home to Ipswich Town and third-placed Crystal Palace beat Sunderland 2-1.

Charlton have 42 points, one ahead of Birmingham who they host on the final day of the season. Palace are third on goal difference before they welcome bottom side Portsmouth in their last game of the campaign.