Chelsea thump AC Milan 3-0 to boost Champions League challenge
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group E - Chelsea v AC Milan - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - October 5, 2022 Chelsea's Wesley Fofana in action with AC Milan's Rafael Leao Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group E - Chelsea v AC Milan - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - October 5, 2022 Chelsea's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring their second goal Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group E - Chelsea v AC Milan - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - October 5, 2022 Chelsea's Thiago Silva, Mason Mount and Reece James applaud fans after the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group E - Chelsea v AC Milan - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - October 5, 2022 Chelsea's Thiago Silva reacts as he is shown a yellow card by referee Danny Makkelie REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group E - Chelsea v AC Milan - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - October 5, 2022 Chelsea's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
06 Oct 2022 05:11AM (Updated: 06 Oct 2022 05:28AM)
Goals from Wesley Fofana, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Reece James earned Chelsea a thumping 3-0 victory over AC Milan on Wednesday (Oct 5), boosting their chances of qualifying from Group E with their first Champions League win of the season.

Defender Fofana calmed a nervous start for the home side when he angled a shot past goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu in the 24th minute after a goalmouth scramble following a corner.

Aubameyang took advantage of an often loose Milan defence when he clipped the ball into the net from close range in the 56th minute after being fed by a pinpoint cross by James.

Six minutes later the lively England winger got on the scoresheet himself, controlling a pass from Raheem Sterling and sending a right-foot bullet into the top of the net to the delight of manager Graham Potter, in charge for only his second Champions League game.

Source: Reuters

