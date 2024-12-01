Logo
Chelsea thump Villa 3-0 to move joint second
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Aston Villa - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - December 1, 2024 Chelsea's Cole Palmer celebrates scoring their third goal with Chelsea's Noni Madueke Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Aston Villa - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - December 1, 2024 Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Ian Walton
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Aston Villa - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - December 1, 2024 Chelsea's Levi Colwill and Chelsea's Wesley Fofana in action with Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Aston Villa - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - December 1, 2024 Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers in action with Chelsea's Wesley Fofana REUTERS/Ian Walton
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Aston Villa - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - December 1, 2024 Chelsea's Cole Palmer scores their third goal Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
01 Dec 2024 11:40PM
LONDON : Expertly taken goals from Nicolas Jackson, captain Enzo Fernandez and Cole Palmer earned Chelsea a 3-0 home win over Aston Villa on Sunday, lifting them to joint second in the Premier League table.

Senegal striker Jackson neatly side-footed a Marc Cucurella cross from the left, knocking it in off the post in the seventh minute.

Chelsea took advantage of questionable defending in the 36th minute when Fernandez was fed by Palmer before steadying himself and firing home between Matty Cash and Ezri Konsa.

Palmer outdid both his team mates, however, lofting an exquisite left-foot shot into the top corner of substitute goalkeeper Robin Olsen's net in the 83rd minute.

Enzo Maresca's Chelsea moved joint second, level on points and goal difference with Arsenal, before the late kickoff between table-toppers Liverpool and fifth-placed Manchester City. Villa dropped to 11th.

Source: Reuters

