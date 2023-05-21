Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Chelsea on verge of fourth straight WSL title after 2-0 win over Arsenal
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Chelsea on verge of fourth straight WSL title after 2-0 win over Arsenal

Chelsea on verge of fourth straight WSL title after 2-0 win over Arsenal
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Chelsea v Arsenal - Kingsmeadow, London, Britain - May 21, 2023 Chelsea's Magdalena Eriksson celebrates with Maren Mielde after the match Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Chelsea on verge of fourth straight WSL title after 2-0 win over Arsenal
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Chelsea v Arsenal - Kingsmeadow, London, Britain - May 21, 2023 Arsenal's Caitlin Foord in action with Chelsea's Eve Perisset and Sophie Ingle Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Chelsea on verge of fourth straight WSL title after 2-0 win over Arsenal
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Chelsea v Arsenal - Kingsmeadow, London, Britain - May 21, 2023 Referee Abi Byrne awards Arsenal a penalty Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Chelsea on verge of fourth straight WSL title after 2-0 win over Arsenal
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Chelsea v Arsenal - Kingsmeadow, London, Britain - May 21, 2023 Arsenal's Katie McCabe and teammates applaud the fans after the match Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
21 May 2023 09:51PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : Women's Super League (WSL) leaders Chelsea beat Arsenal 2-0 on Sunday to give themselves a five-point cushion at the summit of the standings and move within touching distance of a fourth straight league crown.

Guro Reiten put Chelsea ahead after sliding in at the far post to turn in an Eve Perisset cross in the 22nd minute, before captain Magdalena Eriksson, who will leave the London club at the end of the season, stabbed in a second from close range following a free-kick.

Arsenal tried to play with more attacking intent after the break, with Katie McCabe missing a penalty, but Chelsea held on for a win that prompted wild celebrations from the home supporters at Kingsmeadow.

Chelsea, who beat Manchester United last week to win a third straight Women's FA Cup title, top the WSL standings on 55 points.

Emma Hayes's side can seal a cup and league double later on Sunday, if second-placed United drop points in their home game against Manchester City.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.