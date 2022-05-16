Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Chelsea win Women's FA Cup with Kerr strike in extra time
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Chelsea win Women's FA Cup with Kerr strike in extra time

Chelsea win Women's FA Cup with Kerr strike in extra time
Soccer Football - Women's FA Cup Final - Chelsea v Manchester City - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - May 15, 2022 Chelsea's Sam Kerr scores their first goal before it is disallowed Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Chelsea win Women's FA Cup with Kerr strike in extra time
Soccer Football - Women's FA Cup Final - Chelsea v Manchester City - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - May 15, 2022 Chelsea's Sam Kerr celebrates scoring their first goal Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Chelsea win Women's FA Cup with Kerr strike in extra time
Soccer Football - Women's FA Cup Final - Chelsea v Manchester City - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - May 15, 2022 Chelsea's Erin Cuthbert scores their second goal Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Chelsea win Women's FA Cup with Kerr strike in extra time
Soccer Football - Women's FA Cup Final - Chelsea v Manchester City - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - May 15, 2022 Chelsea's Erin Cuthbert celebrates scoring their second goal with Sam Kerr Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Chelsea win Women's FA Cup with Kerr strike in extra time
Soccer Football - Women's FA Cup Final - Chelsea v Manchester City - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - May 15, 2022 Chelsea's Pernille Harder, Ji So-Yun and Drew Spence celebrate after winning the women's FA Cup Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
16 May 2022 12:23AM (Updated: 16 May 2022 12:23AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : Chelsea retained the Women's FA Cup on Sunday with a 3-2 extra-time win over Manchester City, completing the double this season after winning the Super League title last week.

City had twice equalised, first through Lauren Hemp after Sam Kerr's opener and, near the end, Hayley Raso cancelled out Erin Cuthbert's screamer. However, Kerr struck early in the first period of extra time to give Chelsea their fourth FA Cup.

The holders opened the scoring around the half-hour mark at a wet Wembley with a header from Australian striker Kerr after a deep cross from Millie Bright. But, they were pegged back by a beautiful finish from City forward Hemp shortly before halftime.

Chelsea midfielder Cuthbert thundered a long-range effort in off the crossbar around the hour mark to retake the lead. However, in the 89th minute a long ball was taken down well by Australian Raso who fired in the equaliser to take the game to extra time.

City pressed for a winner but were undone nine minutes into the first period when Kerr picked up the ball in her own half and ran at goal before seeing her shot take a big deflection and trickle in.

Emma Hayes's side then kept City at bay to win a second successive FA Cup in front of 49,094 fans, a record attendance for the final beating the previous mark of 45,423 set in 2018.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us