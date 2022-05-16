Chelsea win Women's FA Cup with Kerr strike in extra time

LONDON : Chelsea retained the Women's FA Cup on Sunday with a 3-2 extra-time win over Manchester City, completing the double this season after winning the Super League title last week.

City had twice equalised, first through Lauren Hemp after Sam Kerr's opener and, near the end, Hayley Raso cancelled out Erin Cuthbert's screamer. However, Kerr struck early in the first period of extra time to give Chelsea their fourth FA Cup.

The holders opened the scoring around the half-hour mark at a wet Wembley with a header from Australian striker Kerr after a deep cross from Millie Bright. But, they were pegged back by a beautiful finish from City forward Hemp shortly before halftime.

Chelsea midfielder Cuthbert thundered a long-range effort in off the crossbar around the hour mark to retake the lead. However, in the 89th minute a long ball was taken down well by Australian Raso who fired in the equaliser to take the game to extra time.

City pressed for a winner but were undone nine minutes into the first period when Kerr picked up the ball in her own half and ran at goal before seeing her shot take a big deflection and trickle in.

Emma Hayes's side then kept City at bay to win a second successive FA Cup in front of 49,094 fans, a record attendance for the final beating the previous mark of 45,423 set in 2018.