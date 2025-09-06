Logo
Chelsea off to winning WSL start with 2-1 victory over Man City
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Chelsea v Manchester City - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - September 5, 2025 Chelsea's Agnes Beever-Jones celebrates scoring their first goal with Chelsea's Ellie Carpenter Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Chelsea v Manchester City - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - September 5, 2025 Chelsea's Maika Hamano scores their second goal past Manchester City's Ayaka Yamashita Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Chelsea v Manchester City - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - September 5, 2025 Manchester City's Lauren Hemp in action with Chelsea's Niamh Charles Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Chelsea v Manchester City - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - September 5, 2025 Chelsea's Niamh Charles scores an own goal and Manchester City's first Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Chelsea v Manchester City - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - September 5, 2025 Chelsea's Maika Hamano celebrates scoring their second goal Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
06 Sep 2025 04:51AM
LONDON : Champions Chelsea got their Women's Super League campaign underway with a 2-1 victory over Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on Friday, but they endured a nervy final 20 minutes after an own goal by defender Niamh Charles. 

The home side broke the deadlock in the 31st minute as Ellie Carpenter, a close-season signing from French side Olympique Lyonnais, swept up the right wing before squaring the ball for striker Aggie Beever-Jones to steer home. 

City's Alex Greenwood came close to levelling in the 36th minute but, with Chelsea goalkeeper Hannah Hampton beaten, her powerful left-footed free kick thumped off the crossbar. 

It was to prove a costly miss as Wieke Kaptein got away from Greenwood in the 64th minute before sending a perfect pass through the middle for Maika Hamano to drill past her Japanese international teammate Ayaka Yamashita. 

Chelsea's Charles threw the visitors a lifeline when she steered the ball into her own net six minutes later, but though City piled on the pressure, they couldn't find another goal.

Their evening ended on an even lower note when Greenwood and Lily Murphy both had to be replaced after suffering injuries late on, leaving Chelsea to celebrate a winning start as they seek a seventh league title in a row.

Source: Reuters
