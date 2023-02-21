Logo
Chelsea's Azpilicueta discharged from hospital after head injury
Chelsea's Azpilicueta discharged from hospital after head injury

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Southampton - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - February 18, 2023 Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta receives medical attention after sustaining an injury from a challenge by Southampton's Sekou Mara REUTERS/David Klein

21 Feb 2023 08:47PM (Updated: 21 Feb 2023 08:47PM)
LONDON : Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has been discharged from hospital, three days after suffering concussion in his side's Premier League defeat by Southampton, the club said on Tuesday.

The Spaniard was inadvertently kicked in the head by Southampton's Sekou Mara during the second half and was carried off the Stamford Bridge pitch on a stretcher.

"The club's medical team are closely monitoring Cesar's condition, adhering to the important concussion protocols in place to ensure his safety," a statement read.

"Cesar observed training today, before he starts working towards returning to the pitch."

Chelsea face Tottenham Hotspur away on Sunday with Azpilicueta's return dependant on the Football Association and Premier League concussion protocols.

Source: Reuters

